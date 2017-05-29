Live Next Door To The Queen In This New London Residence!

We can’t promise you’ll be invited to tea, but we can promise you’ll be impressed with your new neighbors. Discerning buyers will soon be able to live next door to Buckingham Palace — which, of course, houses Queen Elizabeth II.

A 300,000-square-foot luxury property located in the heart of St. James Park, No. 1 Palace Street has 72 impeccably designed apartments and suites, offering future residents soaring ceilings, sweeping views of Buckingham’s 42-acre gardens, and a 10,000-square-foot private lifestyle facility (think personal training suites, decadent treatment rooms and a gym you’ll want to go to). The 20-meter, private swimming pool that’s sure to keep you lapping in luxury is said to be one of the best in London.

With a wing that was once part of The Palace Hotel — it was built in 1861 and housed the distinguished guests of Queen Victoria — the building is in strict keeping with the property’s historical origins, as well as its royal surroundings. The spacious interiors are tastefully selected with traditional and contemporary design in mind, and the period features pay homage to the building’s unique blend of architectural styles.

Interested in a home fit for a queen? There are still some units available for purchase, though you may want to hold off on buying that new fastener for now. Prices range from £2.5 to £30 million (approx. $3.6-$58.6 million CAD).

No. 1 Palace Street is scheduled to be completed December 2019.