Lovely Lilac

Keeping up with other design and decor blogs is a key element in my day-to-day job as an editor. They are such a great resource for inspiration, news, DIY ideas and beautiful photography.

A few weeks ago, I was making my daily rounds and visited one of my favourite blogs, Delights by Design. The author, Blair, had posted a few images of a house she had seen in an international design magazine and I had to share them with you. I find that lilac is a colour that has been overlooked lately while all of our focus has been on everything blue. Although very similar in tone, this shade of lilac adds an element of elegance to this space that I feel blue just wouldn’t be able to do. Call me crazy, or scroll down and judge for yourself.

Photo credits:

1-4. Delight by Design