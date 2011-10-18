Luxury Home Items

Everyone in the design and decorating Twitterverse and blogosphere is buzzing about it. If you haven’t heard, online retailer Gilt, a popular source for high-end clothing labels, has redesigned their home decor site. In addition to the usual daily flash sales, Gilt now sells products by big-name designers (with big price tags, of course). Several interior designers have also curated collections reflecting their style. Unfortunately, products ship only to the U.S., so you might want to give any relatives South of 49 a call for their mailing address.

I love the colours and prints of Missoni on the runway, and even more so on this colourful chevron rug. Missoni Home Liuwa Rug, 5.6′ x 7.9′, $4,205 USD.





With cold autumn weather, I always want to cover up with a cosy blanket. These woven 100% lambswool throws mimic classic fair isle knits. Johnstons Cashmere Extra Weft Fairisle Throw, 75″ x 55″, $216 USD.





Flowers always add cheer — Michael Aram’s Wisteria vase features a nature-inspired design, typical of his work. Michael Aram Wisteria Medium Vase, 6-1/2″ h., $99 USD.

This brass accent table has a slightly whimsical tree branch design. Arteriors Home Sherwood Brass Accent Table, 14-1/2″ d. x 20″ h., $595 USD.





These luxe cotton sateen linens from Matouk feature a contemporary lace inset.

