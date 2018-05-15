Step Inside The Stylish Montreal Shop Maison Pepin

Maison Pepin is 4,000 square feet of eclectic, design-forward offerings — and a return to owner Lysanne Pepin’s roots. When her first shop, Espace Pepin, opened in the ’90s, it offered fashion, art and vintage furniture. “It was a lifestyle store, which no one understood 20 years ago,” Lysanne says. Too ahead of its time, Espace evolved into a clothing store and its owner embraced its singular mission. Until, that is, March 2013, when Lysanne saw a retail space for rent four doors down from Espace’s location in Old Montreal. She bet that the city was finally ready for her original vision — and she was right.

Lysanne kept the building’s old ceiling but almost nothing else. A newly minimalist aesthetic shows off the shop’s lighting, furniture and accessories. Last year, she also took over the store behind Maison Pepin. The additional space let her create the concept shop of her dreams: decorated vignettes can host workshops, while a bakery and café, L’Amour du Pain, is a quiet spot to enjoy a latte.

Quebec kitchen designer À Hauteur d’homme has a showroom in one corner, and local tile company Ramacieri Soligo occupies another. Small appliances and tabletop items, as well as Lysanne’s own line — which includes home accessories, candles and sofas — round out the offerings.

Located at 378 Saint-Paul St W, Montreal.