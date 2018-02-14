How To Make A Dramatic Floral Mural Work In Your Bathroom

In this Ask A Designer column, Jennifer Koper shares tips on balancing a bathroom’s dark and dramatic mural.

Question: I’ve installed a dark floral mural in my bathroom and need advice on how to finish the look. The house is new, so the vanity has to stay! — R.P., Niagara Falls

Answer: Congratulations on going bold and installing a beautiful mural! There are a few ways to make your existing fixtures complement the mural but still keep the focus on the dramatic statement wall. The first step is to freshen up the space by painting the walls and trim a bright white, which will minimize the white toilet and make your mural pop. Next, paint the vanity a black like Midnight Dream (2129-10) by Benjamin Moore; use paint in a semigloss finish so it will stand up to traffic and moisture (if the vanity is melamine, prime first with Stix primer). The black will give the vanity more visual weight to balance the mural on the opposite wall.

Swap out your hardware for chic drop handles like those in the Inspiration room, designed by Studio McGee, and add fun statement lighting — a pair of these globe sconces from Cedar & Moss would look great. For a hit of pretty, mimic the mural’s petals with a rug that picks up the peony pink and black tones, as this Boucherouite-style Azilal rug from Pink Rug Co. does.

Rather than installing a towel bar on the mural, opt for hooks in a black finish that melt into the dark background (bonus: hanging towels won’t obscure the mural as much as folded ones). Finally, corral any countertop necessities on a pretty tray, like the silver Rivet tray from Ginger’s, and add a scented candle or floral arrangement for a touch of spa-inspired luxury.

Do you have a design dilemma? Send your questions to askadesigner@hhmedia.com.