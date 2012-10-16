Man Oh Man

A far cry from anything you would find in a suburban man cave, the latest crop of menswear-inspired furniture and decor is sleek and sophisticated — I’ve also been spying it absolutely everywhere lately (read: trend alert! Plus see Mark Challen’s favourite find from 2012’s IDSwest). These pieces draw on traditional menswear fabrics like tweed, plaid and pinstripes and incorporate details with a masculine aesthetic. Even in a feminine space, using some of these more restrained, muted pieces can provide a nice contrast. Take a look at some of these dapper designs for inspiration:

Classic charcoal Garment-Dyed Ticking Stripe Bedding from Restoration Hardware is a timeless take on this trend.

Menswear designer Alexander Julian recently collaborated with furniture designer Jonathan Charles on a collection inspired by sartorial elements like blazers and bow ties. The Blazer chest above features Italian blazer buttons as drawer pulls.

This bold striped ottoman is new from Hooker Furniture and makes a fun statement piece.

This modern Pony Tweed Chair from CB2 is an understated way to incorporate the trend into a dining room or office.

Blue Drummond Houndstooth wallpaper from Ralph Lauren Home would add a decidedly masculine feel to a powder room or entryway.

Also by Ralph Lauren Home, these plaid chargers would pop against white plates, or pair them with gold for a holiday feel.

This tailored tweed wingback chair is a new design from Drexel Heritage and would be perfect in a traditional living room.

See more of this look in this Modern Masculine Style home tour.

Photo credits:

1. Restoration Hardware

2. Jonathan Charles

3. Apartment Therapy

4. CB2

5-6. Ralph Lauren Home

7. Apartment Therapy

