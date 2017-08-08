Master California Cool With Fred Segal x CB2
With their flagship store fittingly on L.A.’s Melrose Avenue, Freg Segal epitomizes California cool. The fashion-forward brand has teamed up with CB2 on a line of furniture and housewares. Combining the modern look of CB2 with laid-back SoCal style, the line features bright colors, whimsical shapes and luxe, vintage-inspired pieces.
Distressed denim pillows and neon lights are on-trend, while brass and acrylic finishes master the mix. The collection is available in stores now.
