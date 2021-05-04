Presented by:

A sustainable design challenge from Volvo Cars Canada and The Interior Design Show, The New Garage encouraged Canadian design enthusiasts to reimagine the garage, which has become a key focal point of home design. Keeping this in mind, The New Garage challenge winner, Tiam Maeiyat, delivered a unique conceptual design entitled Parking-Parc.

After studying architecture at the University of Bologna in Italy, Tiam Maeiyat found a career in Montreal as a designer in the field of architecture and interior design.

Tiam’s vision for The New Garage goes beyond vehicle storage to utilize the exterior space as an alternate family room. Enjoy a meal alfresco, or watch a movie under the stars. Inspired by the design of the Volvo XC40 Recharge, the garage uses similar flowing lines to create a dynamic shape when viewed from any angle.

The compact, all-electric XC40 Recharge is designed with purpose for our planet, meaning you can travel up to 335 kilometers on a single charge!

Tiam’s design features multiple sustainable elements, from flexible solar panels to a green roof that purifies the air and provides natural insulation.

Browse the gallery for more garage design inspiration.