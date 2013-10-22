Metallic Wallpapers

While silver and gold have always been holiday favourites, opulent Deco touches keep the party going year-round.This post isn’t for the safe decorator who, come December 1st, will put out a few shiny balls, clink gold rimmed flutes of bubbly and call it a (holi)day. I’ve compiled some stunning rooms that might tweak an interest if you are toying with Gilded-Age metallics after the New Years’ festivities are over.

I just love how the crosshatched texture of this wallpaper gives dimension to this gold hue. The gold and brass accents are contrasted by a husky, humble desk, lending the room a modest note.

This buoyant polka-dot print injects cheer to an already lively space. If the Mad Hatter had a walk-in closet, I think it would look something like this (with a hat rack of course).

An update on traditional floral papers, this metallic leaf print is a striking addition to any space. Although specialty wall coverings like these can be pricey, think of all the money you will save on art!

Being an animal lover, this is by far my favourite. The faint gloss and intricate menagerie would look lovely on an accent wall in an all-white room. The designer chose to add some understated art, a nice way to break up detail.

This homeowner opted for this delicate botanical-print foil wallpaper, adding a playful red bench for a lived-in charm. See more great wallcoverings in our wallpaper shopping guide.

