Modern Bedding

This photo reminds me of the lofty apartment I always wanted in college (still do, actually). The shot features one of Bouclair’s new bedding patterns, Tivoli (so new, it’s not on the website yet). I think it’s a perfect print to jazz up a dreary dorm room. It’s similar to designer Orla Kiely’s signature stem print.

The 3-piece set includes two pillow shams and one duvet cover for only $120.

Read about Painting A Teen’s Bedroom for more tips on teen décor.

Photo credit:

Bouclair