Modern Post-And-Beam Bungalow

At 1,020 square feet, this two-bedroom bungalow is definitely not grand (especially by the standards of its tony North Vancouver neighbourhood). But its modesty is more than made up for with its richly designed spaces, crafted by one of Canada’s top architects — Ron Thom.

Thom, whose celebrated buildings include Toronto’s Massey College and the Shaw Festival Theatre in Niagara-on-the-Lake, designed this house in 1958, relatively early in his career. But the place shows his characteristic care. Every surface of the living room adds to the home’s unique character, including the planked ceiling and deep red floors.

The clerestory window at the end of the galley kitchen adds a sense of lightness to the small space.

The home’s prominent white beams carry from the inside to the outside, making an architectural trellis over the patio in the lush backyard.

I imagine living here would be like living in a rustic-yet-refined cottage — the kind of place your friends would love to visit for long summer barbecues and relaxed backyard beers. What do you think?

For more information on the house, contact Sotheby’s International Realty.

Photo credits:

1-3. Sotheby’s International Realty