Molly Sims Shares How To Declutter Like A Supermodel

Molly Sims is a woman of many talents. In addition to being a supermodel, actress, humanitarian and mom of three, she’s also an author and entertaining pro. For her second book, Everyday Chic: My Secrets For Entertaining, Organizing, And Decorating At Home, Molly reflects on what motherhood has taught her about entertaining, design and keeping a home tidy — a tall order, with three kids running around. “Perfection is a unicorn,” she admits. Molly talked to us from New York and shared her best organizing tips.

House & Home: From reading the book, it’s clear you love good storage. How did you first get yourself organized?

Molly Sims: Marie Kondo changed my life. I’m serious! Her method just made sense. You get rid of the clutter, get your mind clear and everything improves. I’m a big believer in getting clean, getting organized and getting happy.

H&H: How do you recommend people take the first step to getting organized?

MS: The first step for anyone looking to get organized is to get rid of the clutter. Make piles of “give,” “donate,” and “keep,” and go deep — I mean it. Go room by room, pull everything out. If you’re going to do it, actually do it.

H&H: Do you have any decluttering don’ts?

MS: Do not pay for storage. Never! It’s an absolute waste of money. If you put something in storage for a year, do you honestly need it? No! You don’t. You have to figure out what you need and if you think you can live without something for a year while it’s in storage, then you can live without it for good.

H&H: What are your favorite storage essentials?

MS: I love baskets. Woven seagrass or wire baskets hold a lot of stuff but they also add an earthy element to the home. And they work in pretty much any room. You know, bigger ones for the playroom or in closets for organizing towels and linens, and smaller ones in the kitchen. Have fun with your storage and don’t be afraid to get a little fancy!

H&H: How do you get kids to stay organized?

MS: If your children value and respect your home and your belongings it makes it much easier to get them to stay organized. I really believe that we function better as a family when we’re organized — it seriously saves so much time when we know where everything is.

H&H: Your style could be described as West Coast casual meets East Coast classic. How do you reconcile that look with an organized home?

MS: It’s all about marrying the functional and beautiful. Invest your money into the installations that stay when you leave — you’re investing in your home, right? It just makes sense. Once the foundations are there, I like a neutral base of lighter colors with pops of color throughout, like a dramatic grey or warm pink. Then layer in pillows, or a great throw for texture — soften it up.

H&H: What’s your one piece of design advice?

MS: Always paint one thing in a high, high gloss hue. You’ve got your house all organized so now you get to enjoy it — it’s the eye candy!