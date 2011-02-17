More Great Canadian Design Blogs

It’s time for round two of the best Canadian blogs. (If you’ve missed round one, click here.) I can’t possibly mention all the great blogs out there, so if you find yourself craving more, visit our Design Sites We Like page and check out Trish’s roundup from 2009.

{this is glamorous} is not only one of the best Canadian blogs for fashion and design, it’s one of the best in the world. Moody, romantic and ultra-feminine, this blog is a real treat for the eyes; from fashion and photography to extravagant interiors, every photo is pure perfection.

Desire to Decorate is a nice collection of home decorating inspiration taken from various sources. I love that the photos are large enough to see details and aren’t limited to a particular style.

If you’re looking for something a bit more edgy, Oliver Yaphe is a blog written by Toronto designer Katherine Yaphe. This one has a definite contemporary-modern vibe, which features clean-lined interiors and architecture, as well as industrial-chic products.

I love getting a glimpse into someone’s house, especially someone with impeccable taste. Follow The Marion House Book to take a look at some of the projects Emma has undertaken in her own beautiful home.

Modern Karibou’s online store is a great source for Canadian-designed products, and their blog is no different. Although they offer inspiration from all over, their focus on all things Canadian makes their blog a weekly read for me.

Similar to {this is glamorous}, Simply Seductive is, well… just that! Drool-worthy photography of food, fashion and decor fill the screen like an inspiration board that scrolls down endlessly.

This artist from Edmonton specializes in letterpress printing (see her Etsy shop!) and blogs about all things design. With an incredible eye for graphics, Vicky shares her love for prints and eclectic spaces via Veekee.ca.

Lake Jane is a lovely Montreal-based blog that showcases pretty spaces, fashion finds, food and — my personal favourite — awesome DIYs. Definitely worth a look!

If I’ve neglected to mention your blog, it doesn’t mean I don’t read it! There are just too many good Canadian blogs to feature. If you wish to share your blog with me, leave a link in the comments section and I’ll be sure to check it out (if I haven’t already done so!).

