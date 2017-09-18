How Much Do Black-Framed Windows Really Cost?

To achieve the coveted look of black-framed windows, either wood or vinyl will do the trick. Get the pros and cons of each below.



Wood

Durable and strong, wood windows need to be protected from the elements with regular painting or staining. The upside? They can be painted any color to give a home a distinctive look.

Vinyl

More energy-efficient than wood, vinyl windows can be built to fit any size of window. They don’t require repainting, though the color range is limited. Expect to pay more for black or colored vinyl windows due to their popularity.