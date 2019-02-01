How Much Does It Cost? Budgeting Your Dream Kitchen

Nothing spoils the fun of designing your dream kitchen more than the sticker shock that comes with it. Kitchen renovations usually go over-budget. The best way to stay on budget is to plan carefully. Knowing what things cost will help you strategize where to splurge and where to cut back. Here is a list of the average costs associated with renovating an existing kitchen using the same layout. We’ve itemized the general prices for good, better and best products on everything from floors to faucets. We’ve also tried include installation costs where possible. Remember, prices vary widely depending on what you choose and the conditions of your existing space. No amount of planning can prepare you for the surprises that lurk behind the walls of your 100 year old home, so keep a 15% contingency fund in the budget.

Cabinets: $200 to $1,000+ a linear foot

Stock cabinets with melamine doors: $200 a linear foot

Semi-custom with wood veneered doors: $400 a linear foot

Custom made with hardwood doors: $1,000+ a linear foot

(Installed with hardware)

Appliances: $10,000 to $30,000+

Entry-level: $10,000

Mid-range: $18,000

High end: $30,000+

(Includes fridge, stove, vent hood, microwave and dishwasher — installed)

Countertops: $60 to $150+ a square foot

Laminate: $60 a square foot

Engineered stone and granite: $100 a square foot

Marble and other natural stones: $150+ a square foot

(Installed with sink cut outs)

Plumbing Fixtures: $1,000 to $3,100+

Drop-in stainless steel sink: $600

Undermount stainless steel or porcelain sink: $1,000

Farmhouse or specialty sink: $1,800+

Standard faucet: $400

Faucets with pull-down spray and/or special finishes: $1,000

Restaurant-style faucets: $1,600+

(All installed)

Flooring: $9 to $20+ a square foot

Engineered hardwood: $6 – $16+ per square foot (plus $3 a square foot to install)

Solid hardwood: $13+ per square foot (plus $3 a square foot to install)

Ceramic or porcelain tile $4 – $15+ a square foot (plus $8 a square foot to install)

Lighting: $1,000 to $3,000+

Feature lighting (two or three large pendants): $350 – $1,500+ each

Recessed pots and under cabinet lighting: $60 – $100+ each

(Installed)

Misc. Items: $2,000+

Ceramic or porcelain tile backsplash: $4 – $15+ a square foot (plus $8 a square foot to install)

Decorative shelves: $100 – $400 each

Accessories: $500+