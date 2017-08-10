How Much Does Grasscloth Wallpaper Really Cost?

Textured wallpaper is a classic way to inject warmth. Grasscloth is the go-to for creating a cozy, cocooning feel in bedrooms and living rooms — but synthetic can provide an equally alluring look. Find out the cost, along with common pros and cons, of each option below.

Expense-Report-Wallpaper_HH_JN17

Expense-Report-Wallpaper1_HH_JN17

Natural Grasscloth
Made from single strands of seagrass, the genuine article has a finer sheen than synthetic. It’s water-sensitive, so it’s best cleaned by vacuuming. In high-traffic areas, it’s easily damaged (and some cats can’t wait to get their paws on it).

Synthetic
This fabric-backed vinyl captures the rich texture of grasscloth but is scrubbable and strippable, which makes it easy to remove. Marks can be simply tackled with a damp sponge, and it’s suitable for moist areas such as bathrooms.

0 ratings
Advertisement


Author:
Wendy Jacob
Photographer:
Michael Graydon
Designer:
Tommy Smythe
Source:
House & Home June 2017
Products:
Shang Extra Fine sisal in Ash by Thibault, Bankun raffia in Stout by Thibault, Kravet Canada.
Tags: