How Much Does Grasscloth Wallpaper Really Cost?

Textured wallpaper is a classic way to inject warmth. Grasscloth is the go-to for creating a cozy, cocooning feel in bedrooms and living rooms — but synthetic can provide an equally alluring look. Find out the cost, along with common pros and cons, of each option below.

Natural Grasscloth

Made from single strands of seagrass, the genuine article has a finer sheen than synthetic. It’s water-sensitive, so it’s best cleaned by vacuuming. In high-traffic areas, it’s easily damaged (and some cats can’t wait to get their paws on it).

Synthetic

This fabric-backed vinyl captures the rich texture of grasscloth but is scrubbable and strippable, which makes it easy to remove. Marks can be simply tackled with a damp sponge, and it’s suitable for moist areas such as bathrooms.