Muji-Sleep-App-House-And-Home

Muji Debuts A Sleep App

Japanese retailer Muji has released a mobile app that helps users fall asleep, which sounds slightly off-brand until you remember that just entering a Muji store can be a calming experience. The app plays six sleep-inducing nature sounds that were recorded at specific locations around Japan (seaside waves, birds, a campfire, river, waterfall and forest, pictured above).

Author:
Stacy Lee Kong
Source:
Muji
Tags: