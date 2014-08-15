Muji Debuts A Sleep App
Japanese retailer Muji has released a mobile app that helps users fall asleep, which sounds slightly off-brand until you remember that just entering a Muji store can be a calming experience. The app plays six sleep-inducing nature sounds that were recorded at specific locations around Japan (seaside waves, birds, a campfire, river, waterfall and forest, pictured above).
Pingback: Skrota bilen ersättning()
Pingback: attorney()
Pingback: ICQ Chat()
Pingback: Free Adult Chat Rooms()
Pingback: jeux concours()