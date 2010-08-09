Nautical Chandeliers

A few weekends ago, I had the privilege of spending a few days on a small yacht with my family, and I came back to the city with a serious case of sea legs to prove it. The constant feeling of gently swaying back and forth, even though I’m on solid ground, has left me with nautical thoughts floating around in my head.

I dug up this shot that I’ve had in my inspiration files for a long time now, a room styled by Lili Diallo. Check out that chandelier! First of all, who would ever think to create a crystal chandelier in the shape of a ship? And secondly, who knew that it could work so well in a room? It adds a fun, whimsical touch to an otherwise traditional space filled with classic detailing, rigid materials and a neutral palette.

Thinking this was a fluke or maybe a one-off piece, I did some more searching for this fascinating fixture. Believe it or not, fashion designer Nanette Lepore has one suspended in her living room. It works perfectly in this space against the wood paneling that salutes luxury ocean liners from the early 20th century (think Titanic), and fits in so well among the eclectic pieces of furniture and accessories.

New York City based interior designer Katie Ridder took a different but much more literal approach and installed this chandelier in a bathroom. I love the way the tiles mimic ocean waves — what an excellent idea for a children’s bathroom.

Just when I thought I’d wrapped my head around this new lighting style, I stumbled across this image of another crystal ship chandelier, this time in the most unexpected of places — a church in Lithuania from the early 1900s. Perhaps I’m way further behind on this trend than I originally thought!

Thinking about jumping ship from your current chandelier? For those with a cruise-ship sized budget, check out the antique crystal chandelier that is up for grabs at 1stdibs.com.

As for those with a dinghy-sized budget, take a look at this fixture available at We Got Lites — it offers the same dramatic impact but at a much more affordable price.

For tips on how to hang chandeliers and pendants, see our Hanging Lights article.

Happy sailing!

Photo credits:

1. Lili Diallo’s Interiors, Apartment Therapy

2. Nanette Lepore’s Manhattan townhouse, Elle Decor

3. Carnegie Hill house, Katie Ridder

4. Flickr.com

5. Crystal Ship Chandelier from Regalo Antiques, 1stdibs.com

6. Crystal Sail Boat Ship Chandelier, We Got Lites