Neon Glass Tables By Japanese Design Studio Nendo

We love these frosted glass tables by the design gurus at Japanese studio Nendo, which debuted at Milan’s Salone del Mobile last month. The Soft collection, a collaboration with Italian furniture company Glas Italia, features three low-slung tables with a summery neon colour palette. Nendo actually printed the bright hues onto diagonal edges of glass so that the joints glow with a deliberate, “delicate blurriness” as purple blends into red, orange into yellow and blue into purple.