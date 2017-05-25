A New Drake Bakery By Designer John Tong

The latest addition to the Drake Hotel empire is the Drake Commissary, slated to open June 9 in Toronto’s Junction Triangle. Described as a fast-casual bakery, bar and food emporium, it’s designed to serve as a social hub and will host culinary workshops. The 8,000-square-foot space has been designed by longtime collaborator John Tong of +tongtong and features exposed wood beams, perforated steel, mid-century furniture and pieces from the Drake Art collection. Guests can dine in the Drake’s signature, eclectic-style dining and living room areas (options include table or counter service) or pick up ready-to-eat and packaged meals for take out.

