New For Spring

In the magazine world, we get to view the fresh spring/summer collections while snow is still blowing around outdoors. I attended the HomeSense preview this past week, and spotted lots of items worth watching out for. In summary: colour, colour and more colour. It was so refreshing to browse a room full of robin’s egg blue, mustard yellow and burnt orange. Some of these items are even in stores already, so be sure to check out your local HomeSense this weekend. Pick up one colourful, spring-y accessory, and the warm weather will feel that much closer. Here’s a roundup of my favourite finds:

This muted robin’s egg blue is a great way to bring subtle colour into a bedroom without braving a new wall colour or bedding. And the drawers are lined with this pretty Moroccan-inspired print. I wish I had stumbled upon this before wallpapering my own dresser drawers. What a chore that was. Two-drawer dresser, $200.

For a bold hit of colour, try a mustard-yellow console for the front hall or dining room. And check out the detailing along the front and legs! Console table, $250.

Two of these bright blue side tables would add a pop of colour to a ho-hum bedroom. Lacquered side table, $150.

This bench is small enough to squeeze into a condo entryway, and conceals shoes and storage boxes underneath. I love the Greek-inspired detailing at the sides. Fretwork bench with cushion, $250.

You could use this small bar cart for extra storage in the kitchen of a tiny rental apartment, then roll it out and top it with drinks and snacks while entertaining. It’s also available in white. Lacquered faux bamboo bar cart, $280.

Speaking of orange, check out the fun, juice colour on this affordable sofa with a classic mid-century modern shape. Too bright for your formal living room? Use it in a basement media room or bedroom. Orange tufted sofa, $700.

This pale yellow version would surely help you beat the winter blahs. Yellow tufted sofa, $800.

I’m a sucker for anything teal, and I wanted to roll this rug up and throw it over my shoulder. I love the hints of green in it as well. Rug, $180.

Update your lighting this spring with a couple of simple glass pendants. Glass ball pendant, $70 each.

Need a place to hang your hat (or spring umbrellas)? This metal tree coat rack plays in with the nature-inspired themes we’re seeing everywhere this year. Coat rack, $130.

Adorable. They have such amazing throw pillows at HomeSense — some are even down-filled.

The guava-coloured coverlet on the left would look beautiful against a charcoal grey accent wall. And for $70 each, you can afford to switch it again come fall. Coverlets, $70 each.

See more Top Trends Of 2013 in our photo gallery.



Photo credits:

1-13. Gwen McAuley