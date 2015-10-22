New Service Offers Interior Design Help For $99

Meet Zoom Interiors, a virtual interior design company that gives millennial and first-time home buyers the chance to live in a professionally designed home while on a tight budget.

It’s no secret that hiring professional design help is costly, so founders Beatrice Fischel-Bock, Elizabeth Grover, and Madeline Fraser leaped at the chance to revolutionize the industry. With $99, you can have design consultation from the trio within your selected budget, while offering optional add-ons, including style rendering and a product shopping list.

The website also allows users to choose among a vast collection of home designs as basis for their home makeover.

Zoom Interiors has an upcoming mobile and tablet app that will make it easier for their users to get design help on-the-go.