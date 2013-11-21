New Ways With Wallpaper & Murals

As readers of H&H know, wallpaper and murals are no longer just a passing trend. They’re a great way to cover your walls with dramatic impact, and they’re here to stay.

What I find intriguing about the new generation of wallpaper patterns from Walls Republic is not only their range of style (there really is a pattern for every person or home), but also how they so beautifully echo various other wall applications like faux finishes or art installations. (This blog is sponsored by Walls Republic.)

Introducing wallpaper into a space is a great way to achieve maximum impact with a minimal budget. Thanks to their innovative non-woven backing, these wallpapers and murals are also incredibly easy to install and take down, making for a quick and affordable DIY project.

I’ve compiled some of my favourite examples of how wallpaper can totally transform the look and feel of a room. It can be used on a feature wall or to cover an entire room, so whether you prefer a subtle pattern or a high-impact print, don’t be afraid to inject a little bit (or a lot!) of personality into your space.

Here are some styles that are catching my eye:

Modern Rustic Style

With the modern farmhouse trend that’s so popular now, many people are considering putting up wood beams on their ceiling and adding cabin-like details throughout their home. Wallpaper can help you achieve this look. I love how this textured wallpaper, above, combines the feel of pieced-together wood with modern geometric lines.

Rich Patterns

Damask and Deco-inspired patterns have been all the rage recently, especially on fabrics, like drapes and upholstery. The only problem is, they can be hard to track down — not to mention pricey. A convenient and easy solution for walls is this style of paper, which replicates the delicate texture of an aged fabric.

Use it to inject old world charm to a feminine sitting room, above.

Textured

For a pattern that whispers rather than shouts, this monochromatic stylized floral is on-trend and fashion-forward with just the right amount of visual punch. The pattern itself is formed with glass beads, adding a glamorous and feminine feel while still maintaining an element of neutrality with its tone-on-tone colour scheme.

Optical Illusions

This one feels like a high-end installation screen circa a 1960s Palm Springs bungalo. This pattern, above, has just the right combination of whimsy and sharp minimalist sense — perfect for lovers of graphic art.

Murals

We’re seeing murals move from grand houses and estates to smaller, more humble spaces like single family homes (and my apartment!), where wallpaper is used on one wall to create a dramatic focal point. This one looks as though it could be a photograph from a high-end gallery which, blown out in large scale, adds playful dimension to a space. I’d love to someday implement a striking feature wall like this, above, in a small breakfast nook.

For people looking to cover larger walls — like a loft, for instance — a dramatic abstract mural like this cold provide inspiration.

I hope these examples have inspired you to look at wallpaper in a new light. I can’t wait to take on a wallpaper project in my own home!

For more information and to see the full selection of wallpapers available, visit Walls Republic’s website.