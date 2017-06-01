7 Dream Living Rooms & A Chance To Win $15,000 Worth Of Furniture

This year’s La-Z-Boy Design Dash has begun! Eight design bloggers were tasked with creating their perfect room, starting with a custom La-Z-Boy sofa. Then, they had mere hours to design the space and bring the empty room to life with La-Z-Boy furniture and accessories. We’ve highlighted the rooms below, so be sure to browse all the photos and videos, and then complete your part of the Design Dash by voting for your favourite room for a chance to win $15,000 in La-Z-Boy furniture!

Sarah Saucedo of Thrifty Decor Chick, who advocates for “less is more” when it comes to decorating, used a navy Talbot sofa as the foundation for her room. She loves blue and its ability to work with different styles. Here, a variety of neutral hues and warm metal accessories keep the spotlight fully on the sofa. Shop this look »

Gina Luker of The Shabby Creek Cottage brought a coastal-meets-farmhouse vibe to her room using a creamy white Aberdeen sofa and warm wood accents. Dark walls offer drama and contrast. Shop this look »

Indigo is also a favourite for Traci Hutcherson of Beneath My Heart. She chose the Aberdeen sofa too, but velvety upholstery and nailhead trim grant it a completely different look. Shop this look »

Cassity Kmetzsch of Remodelaholic went with an on-trend camel-tone leather Verve sofa. Hits of brass and mid-tone brown woods give the room a mid-century-modern–inspired feel. Shop this look »

Caitlin Kruse and Carrie Waller of Glitter Guide worked together on their room and chose the Aberdeen sofa in mauve, which provides a subtle pop of colour. It coordinates well with deep brown tones and soft white walls. Shop this look »

Debbie Westbrooks of Refresh Restyle paired a vibrant turquoise tufted-back Aberdeen sofa with the comfy Phoebe chaise in a classic neutral hue. To complete her space, Debbie followed her decorating philosophy: Only pick up what you love and the room will come together. Shop this look »

Marian Parsons of Miss Mustard Seed furnished the space with her favourite colour combo in mind: blue and white. From there, she layered in art, a rug and complementary accessories to make the room feel like home. Shop this look »

