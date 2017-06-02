Casper Nap Tour Hits The Road So Canadians Can Hit The Sheets

When you’re turning 150, chances are you could use a good nap. The Casper Nap Tour is setting up roadside just in time to celebrate Canada’s 150th with a Canadian-themed summer road trip.

With stops in Vancouver, Montreal, Ottawa and Toronto, sleepy Canadians can stumble into the one of the napmobile’s four comfy pods to catch some zzz’s. “The road trip is an essential part of every Canadian’s journey — whether heading up north for the weekend or heading out west on a summer getaway,” says Nicole Tapscott, General Manager of Casper Canada.

This is the napmobile’s second year touring. In 2016, Casper’s comfy ride clocked 5,000 km across Canada and gave more than 10,000 North Americans 100,000 minutes of well-deserved sleep.

To make sure you’re rested up for Canada’s sesquicentennial (a word that will require alertness to get right on July 1st) celebration, you can go online to book your ten-minute snooze in one of Casper’s cozy pods.