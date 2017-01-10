Design News Now: A New Swedish Design Concept & Maison Et Objet Paris

Stay up-to-date with the latest in the world of interior design with our weekly column, Design News Now.

You can now own a piece of Paris’s iconic cobblestone streets thanks to an entrepreneur who is turning the city’s asphalt into art. — Architectural Digest

We’ll always love hygge, but 2017 will be the year of lagom, the Swedish concept of “not too much, not too little.” — Vogue

L.A.’s hottest restaurants Gjelina and Gjusta are now selling housewares at their new lifestyle boutique, Gjusta Goods. — Domino

One of the most important events in the design industry, Maison Et Objet will be held in Paris from January 20 to 24. — Maison Et Objet Paris

Shop like an interior designer at Chang & Co.’s boutique in Brooklyn, which is filled with everything you need to achieve the modern farmhouse look. — Architectural Digest

Find a designers’ guide to the Las Vegas Market happening on January 22 to 26. — The Editor At Large