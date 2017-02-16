DESIGN NEWS NOW: A New Hardware Line By Lenny Kravitz & More!

Stay up-to-date with the latest in the world of interior design with our weekly column, Design News Now.

Rocker Lenny Kravitz creates a line of pulls, knobs and a door knocker inspired by mid-century architecture for Rocky Mountain Hardware. — Interior Design

Tour the Honomobo Container Laneway Home at the BC Home + Garden Show, running from February 22-26, 2017.

Carl Hansen & Son relaunches Hans J. Wegner’s CH23 dining chair, one of four chairs in his first collection for the iconic Danish brand. — Dezeen

Get a peek inside Girls creator Lena Dunham’s L.A. home and see her “Lady Room” and closet office. — Vogue

Catch Tony Robbins and Pitbull (really!) at the Real Estate Wealth Expo in Toronto on March 12, 2017.