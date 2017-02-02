DESIGN NEWS NOW: Rebecca Atwood’s New Quilts & Ikea’s Recycled Cabinets

Textile designer Rebecca Atwood’s new line of no-waste, eco-friendly quilts are handsewn in Brooklyn are inspired by her own history for a fresh take on traditional pastime. — Rue Magazine

Swedish design studio, Form Us With Love, have collaborated with Ikea to create the Kungsbacka line of kitchen fronts that are made entirely from recycled plastic bottles and reclaimed industrial wood. — Design Milk

David Adjaye, Zaha Hadid Architects, Foster + Partners and Daniel Libeskind are among the 10 shortlisted teams competing to design the UK’s National Holocaust Memorial in London. — Designboom

French designer Constance Guisset creates intriguing ceramic tableware for French brand Moustache that looks like air puffed plasticine at the 2017 Maison & Objet exhibition. — Dezeen

The new Herman Miller store in Singapore has been unveiled and it’s wrapped in a giant, sail-like tailored plywood frame. — Designboom