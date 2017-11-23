Design News Now: Serena Williams’ Bridal Weekend Rental & The Latest House Plant Trend

Serena Williams and her bridal party spent the weekend in a glamorous home in New Orleans before she tied the knot with her new husband, Alexis Ohanian. — Elle Decor

“Freakabana” is the new, ugly-cool way of arranging flowers. Coined by The Cut’s editor-in-chief, Stella Bugbee, this new trend is about working with what you have and what you can find, and then creating something beautiful. For example, decorating a golden squash with green dandelions and spider chrysanthemums (above, right). – The Cut

Seoul-based design studio Orijeen’s new Color Flow collection features a range of vibrant furniture that changes depending on your position and movement. – Apartment Therapy

A bridge is being built entirely out of 3-D printing in Amsterdam and will span a canal in the city’s red-light district. — Architectural Digest