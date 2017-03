Etsy Launching New Craft Supply Site

Calling all DIYers and side hustlers, Etsy is launching their Studio site this April. The online marketplace will stock nearly 8 million craft items and showcase DIY project tutorials, alongside supplies and tools. Shoppers can purchase the supplies they need (including hard-to-find items such as vintage beads and charms, DIY kits, hand-dyed fabrics and tools) to bring projects to life, or they can buy original DIY projects.