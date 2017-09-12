The Land of Nod Throws It Back For The Holidays

The Land of Nod recently released three new limited-edition collections for the holiday season. In collaboration with iconic brands Care Bears, Paul Frank and Dylan’s Candy Bar, the retro-inspired lines feature whimsical decor for kids’ rooms.

Vintage plush toys, sleeping bags and chairs throwback to the pastel palette of the original ’80s Care Bears.

The limited-edition Paul Frank collection features a bright color palette, cartoon prints and playful twists on everyday objects, like the above storage bins.

Vibrant candy prints cover the Dylan’s Candy Bar collection, featuring ornaments, stockings, scratch-and-sniff wall decals, and a pop-up gingerbread play-house.

All three collections are currently available on landofnod.com.