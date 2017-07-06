You Could Live In This Chicago Home Owned By Oprah

Oprah Winfrey has recently put the last of her Chicago properties on the market — and you might be pleasantly surprised by the price. The charming 2,250-square-foot Elmwood Park residence is listed for a rather reasonable $393,875.

Built in 1941, the light-filled, colonial-style brick home was purchased for $298,000 back in 2001. It boasts hardwood floors, a cheerful kitchen, walk-out basement, formal dining room, two bathrooms and two wood-burning fireplaces. Four sunny bedrooms are tucked away on the second floor.

Though Oprah never actually lived in the house herself, she did add some practical upgrades, including roof and gutter systems, a new heating and cooling system, and a garage door.

Though it’s unknown why Oprah purchased the property in the first place, Nicole Nichols, a spokeswoman for Oprah, told the Chicago Tribune that the star is simply “selling the property as it’s no longer needed.”