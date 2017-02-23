Tony Robbins & Pitbull Headline Real Estate Wealth Expo

Motivational guru Tony Robbins, Dragon’s Den judge Jim Treliving and singer Pitbull will appear at North America’s largest Real Estate Wealth Expo in Toronto on March 18th at the Metro Toronto Convention Center. Successful Canadian entrepreneur and venture capitalist Jim Treliving shares his secrets for developing an entrepreneurial mindset while Pitbull appears as both a keynote speaker and performer. Television real estate star Todd Talbot of Love It or List It Vancouver and Christina El Moussa of Flip or Flop and will be among those experts hosting separate workshops on how to break into the real estate market.

The Real Estate Wealth Expo will also be held in Chicago on April 2nd at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center.