Toronto Reference Library Stars In The Weeknd’s New Video

Architect Raymond Moriyama’s Toronto Reference Library has a starring role in Toronto singer The Weeknd’s new Secrets video, a track from his hit 2016 album Starboy. The video has close to 20 million views and is the second Toronto-based video he’s dropped this month.

The red carpeting was one of its signature features when the library first opened in 1977. When the building underwent a major $34-million renovation in 2012, the carpet was replaced with the same crimson shade which contrasts the starkness of the creamy white walls.

The library’s grid of ceiling lights make the space look almost futuristic.

The brutalist Andrews Building at the University of Toronto at Scarborough also makes a cameo.