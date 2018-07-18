Visit The Drake Devonshire’s “Popera” & Summer Art Exhibit

The Drake Devonshire is partnering with the Canadian Opera Company and Wellington Water Week for their annual “Popera” (pop-up opera) on August 26th, with shuttle buses running from The Drake Hotel in Toronto. Priced at $95, the road trip includes an evening of intimate performances, oysters and bubbly at the Drake Devonshire’s new outdoor kitchen, as well as a family-style dinner.

You’ll also get to check out their annual outdoor summer exhibit, “Follow That Thought” (on until November 10), which features artwork from artists like Bryce Wymer (above), BirdO and many more.

To purchase tickets for the “Popera” trip, click here.