Day Trip To The Drake Devonshire From Toronto

If you’ve always wanted to take a day trip out to the country side, this is your chance! The Drake is hosting shuttle service from Toronto to Prince Edward County on August 26th where you’ll get to discover Drake-by-the-lake and Drake Devonshire Inn.

Priced at $80, the trip will also include a gourmet lunch with an intimate performance by Danika Lorèn of the Canadian Opera Company‘s Ensemble Studio.

Oh, and there’s also a tour of their annual outdoor summer exhibit, “Follow That Thought” (on until November 10), which features artwork from artists like Bryce Wymer (above), BirdO and many more.

To purchase tickets for the day trip, click here.