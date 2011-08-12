Orange Ikat

My sister recently inherited a pair of tub chairs that have been in our family for a while, and as you can see, are calling for help.

We really like the look of this warm and inviting family room from Lonny’s January/February 2011 issue. However, I have to say, finding a reasonably priced peachy-orange ikat upholstery fabric has not been as easy as I thought.

Here’s another shot of the room from designer Hillary Thomas’ website. I love the pairing of eggplant with peachy-orange.

Here are some fabrics we’ve found so far:

Robert Allen’s Tioga in Paprika.

Designer Suzanne Rheinstein’s Ikat de Lin in Brick.

Spoonflower’s Coral Ikat.

China Seas’ Bali Hai in Salmon — perhaps a bit too pinky?

Ballard Designs’ Malabar in Coral. This appears to be the winner so far. At $28 a yard, the price is right.

So, which one do you like best? And does anyone else have any leads on orange, coral or peach ikat fabrics? Would love to hear!

Photo credits:

1. Stacy Begg

2. Lonny January/February 2011 issue, photography by Patrick Cline

3. Hillary Thomas

4. Tioga in Paprika, Robert Allen

5. Suzanne Rheinstein’s Ikat de Lin in Brick, Lee Jofa

6. Coral Ikat, Spoonflower

7. China Seas’ Bali Hai in Salmon, Quadrille

8. Malabar in Coral, Ballard Designs