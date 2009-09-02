Our Favourite Blogs

True confession: Even die-hard design and decorating experts need inspiration sometimes. So, when the well runs dry, we turn to other deco-philes in the blogosphere. Here are a few of our editors’ top picks.

Sarah Hartill: “I’m inspired by Modish Handmade, where they show room settings and fresh colour palettes. It’s great to see how people transform everyday furniture, such as basic shelves, into one-of-a-kind designs.

Stacey Smithers: “I really like the positivity of Absolutely Beautiful Things. The Aussie designer focuses on uncovering things of beauty — a window display, a luscious lace — without disparaging other products.”

Meg Crossley: “Apartment Therapy is geared towards apartment dwellers and I own a house, but the focus is on inexpensive, stylish solutions for small spaces. And who doesn’t want that?”

Others we like include : {frolic!} (Michael Penney‘s pick) and Design Observer (Kimberley Brown’s fave). And no doubt you’ve seen the inspiring photo galleries we produced from exclusive interviews with top bloggers at design*sponge, Lake Jane, Poppytalk and Cafe Cartolina.

As for me, I like what I see at Desire to Inspire and Elements of Style. And just the other day I discovered myself being sucked into the sweet wedding album (among other things) at Young House Love.

What about you? What’s your favourite blog? If you’re still searching, bookmark a few from our Sites We Like page.

And, of course, get your daily dose of design from our House & Home blog. And don’t be shy about posting comments: winner or stinker, tell us what you think!