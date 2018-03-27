This Paint Color Could Increase Your Home’s Selling Price

Thinking about selling your home? You might want to splurge on one last thing before putting a ‘For Sale’ sign on the lawn: a can of blue paint.

According to a Paint Color Analysis conducted by real estate database Zillow, a fresh coat of paint in the right shade of blue has the potential to put more green in your pocket. Zillow looked at more than 32,000 photos from homes sold across the United States to see how certain paint colors impacted a home’s sales price compared to similar listings with white walls.

Blue was the big winner: In particular, bathrooms painted in light blue or periwinkle added the most value, with homes selling for an average of $5,440 more. The same trend was found in kitchens painted a light blue or soft slate (with a $1,809 increase on average), dining rooms (+$1,926) and bedrooms (+$1,856). Even homes with front doors painted a classic navy sold for $1,514 more.

“Painting walls in fresh, natural-looking colors, particularly in shades of blue and pale grey not only make a home feel larger, but are also neutral enough to help future buyers envision themselves living in the space,” says Zillow chief economist Svenja Gudell.

In fact, the only room where blue was found to decrease a home’s value was the living room, where it dropped a home’s value by $820. Walls painted in other livable neutrals such as pale grey and oatmeal were found to be more profitable in this space, increasing a home’s selling price by $1,526 and $1,809 respectively.

