This One Thing Will Completely Revamp Your Patio!

Design editor Lauren Petroff shares why patterned patio tile is having a moment.

Ever since seeing stylist Emily Henderson’s outrageously stunning terrace makeover, I can’t seem to get it off my mind. I couldn’t quite put my finger on exactly what I was so drawn to, until it dawned on me that there is something so special, impactful and unique about her use of patterned tile on the entire patio. It adds shape, color, texture and an extra layer of eclectic style that outdoor environments often lack. Here are some of my favorite examples of patios with patterned tile as well as some ways to get the look!

Emily Henderson’s Moroccan-Inspired Terrace

Emily’s patio is perfect proof that you don’t have to travel all the way to Marrakesh to enjoy the beauty of this Moroccan-inspired element. She used a classic blue-and-white palette in a modern pattern to bring global style to her gorgeous backyard.

[Tile: Mettro Source, 416 913 1722; Cement Tile Xtra Credit 8″ x 8″ Stock, Clé Tile]

Ramin Shamshiri’s Serene Courtyard

This serene courtyard is at the home of Ramin Shamshiri, founding partner at Commune Design in Los Angeles. The tile was custom designed, and speaks to the eclectic aesthetic of the owners as well as the Spanish Colonial style of the home. While dramatic, the tile works to ground the space and tie it together visually. The similarity to Emily Henderson’s own patio is no accident, as she sites this space as her direct inspiration.

[Tile: Cementine B&W, Ciot; Promenade Decorative Field Tile Bobbin, Waterworks, available through Ginger’s]

Bri Emery’s SoCal-Cool Patio

The creative behind lifestyle blog designlovefest, Bri Emery recently revealed the patio makeover of her SoCal-cool space designed by Sarah Sherman Samuel. Lucky for her, the graphic tile was existing and nicely weathered, which was enhanced with pretty pops of pink, blue and furnishings made out of natural fibers.

[Tile: Creekside Tile; Promenade Decorative Field Tile Dash, Waterworks, available through Ginger’s]

Hotel San Cristóbal In Todos Santos, Mexico

Hotel San Cristóbal is a hip new boutique destination in Todos Santos, Mexico. The rich sunset tones of the tiled patio stand out against the sun-bleached stucco surroundings, and the organic rolling motif creates a sense of steady flow — perfect for a relaxing getaway.

[Big Spin Encaustic Cement Tile, Clé Tile; Kotka Custom Tile, Granada Tile]

Amber Thrane’s Graphic Patio

Amber Thrane of Dulcet Creative’s patio is a combination of graphic black and white patterned tile with pared-down furnishings. The flooring, which is the unabashed focal point, has a pseudo Navaho motif and is softened with hits of woven fibers and the natural green of potted plants.

[Tile: Eastern Promise Field Tile, Paccha by Popham Design Field Tile, Anne Sacks, available through Surfaces & Co.]