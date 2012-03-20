Paule Marrot Prints

You know when you hear of something or someone again and again over a short period of time? Call it zeitgeist or trend, but Paule Marrot is definitely having a moment. I am loving all of what I am seeing.

Paule Marrot (1902-1987) was a French painter and textile artist who counted August Renoir and Raoul Dufy among her influences and contemporaries. Her bright, happy prints are a celebration of birds, flowers and colour and were loved by design legend Billy Baldwin and Jackie Kennedy. Brunschwig & Fils produces some of her prints today and I recently found samples of Tulipes and Hugues Capet (right) at the Lee Jofa showroom in Toronto, which carries the line. I think these would be perfect as slipcovers at a cottage or in a sun porch. I do that sometimes — pick up a sample or two and carry them around for a while imagining a million different ways to use them. Fellow H&H-er Stacey Smithers and I agree the tomato red of that Tulipes print could just be the next big thing. Remember Michelle Williams in Louis Vuitton at the Oscars!

I first fell for Paule Marrot’s work when these Brunschwig & Fils fabrics were the focus of a display at Bergdorf Goodman in New York, which was featured in House & Garden magazine (RIP, I so miss it) in 2005. (BTW, fun fact, the Bergdorf display was produced by decorator James Andrew — he of the wildly popular blog What is James Wearing?).

Fast forward to a couple of months ago and stylist Joel Bray pulled together this room seen on the cover of the latest H&H special issue Best Decorating, which hits newsstands March 26th in Canada and April 3rd in the U.S. The stunning bird and feather artwork is a Paule Marrot print and part of a collection of her work now being produced by Natural Curiosities.

I went to the Natural Curiosities website to see more of the collection. I was delighted to find these interesting detail shots showing how the works are mounted. The paper is mounted on fabric-wrapped frames that are then encased in an acrylic box.

I fell in love with this print of water lillies and decided to make it the wallpaper on my computer screen here at the office — very calming.

Then my eagle eye spotted the same piece hanging on the wall in Patricia Lovett-Reid’s home in the April 2012 issue of H&H. Gazing at it all day on my computer at the office is one thing, but being able to do so while having a long soak in that amazing tub would be a whole other level of serenity.

Other licensees have been capitalizing on the joie de vivre of Paule Marrot. Hipster Brooklyn accessories company Hayden Harnett offers a pretty silk scarf in the Guermantes print (also seen as wallpaper on Nick Olsen’s fridge in my previous blog post). Caspari makes playing cards (above right) and Steven Shell makes this great chest of drawers featuring several Marrot prints. Now, if only someone would make Paule Marrot wrapping paper I would definitely get busy on a DIY découpage version of this chest!

For more fresh florals, see our 10 Floral Accessories Under $50.

Photo credits:

1a. Paule Marrot

1b. Margot Austin

2. House & Garden, photography by Thomas Loof

3. House & Home 2012 Best Decorating special issue, photography by Angus Fergusson

4. Natural Curiousities

5. Paule Marrot Lillies, Natural Curiousities

6. House & Home April 2012 issue, photography by Stacey Brandford

7a. Paule Marrot Guermantes Scarf, Hayden Harnett

7b. Paule Marrot Florals Playing Cards, Caspari

8. Paule Marrot Piaf Dresser, Steven Shell