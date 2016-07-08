Pets With Great Homes: Pudge The Cat

If there’s one thing we love more than pets, it’s pets in beautifully designed homes. Meet six-year-old kitty Pudge whose Instagram profile reads “I’m a girl & my mustache is better than yours.” Clearly the social media universe agrees — she has over 600 thousand followers on Instagram. This Minneapolis-based cat is both sassy and sweet as she poses in her playful abode.

A pink sofa topped with emoji cushions is the perfect perch for a cat with such a huge Instagram following, don’t you think?

This vanity setup exudes minimal luxury — complete with a pair of sunnies, Chanel perfume (of course) and Puss Puss magazine, which we’re sure Pudge enjoys.

We wouldn’t mind curling up beside Pudge in this all-white bedding and resting our head on the kitty-themed pillow cases.

We 100% approve of this standalone tub accented with brass, and by the looks of it so does Pudge. Serious #tubgoals.