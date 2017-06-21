You Can Now Wear Pierre Frey’s Iconic Alexandrie Print

J.Crew has collaborated with Pierre Fray to create a beachware collection in the French design house’s iconic Alexandrie wallpaper and fabric print. The archival pattern is well-known amongst textile lovers; it’s a reproduction of a botanical print produced in Alsace during the latter part of the 19th century. “I’m always looking for new ways to inspire our clients,” says Pierre. “This is an exciting alliance that pushes beyond the expected.” The exotic Alexandrie fabric gives a hazy, romantic feel to the four-piece collection, which includes a lightweight scarf, a sweet and stylish bikini, a sleek one piece, and an airy tunic.

J.Crew’s botanical beachwear is available online and in select J.Crew stores. Prices range from $50-$125US.