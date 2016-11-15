This Is The Most Popular House On Pinterest

It’s safe to say that we’re all somewhat daydreaming when perusing through the wonderful things Pinterest has to offer — especially when it comes to home design and decorating.

Earlier this month, Tech Insider asked Pinterest to run the numbers on the platform’s most popular pins of rooms, and the results reveal what Pinterest users want their homes to look like. White kitchens took the lead, while contemporary living rooms prove to be the most popular.

As for the house itself, it turns out a navy-bricked house with white columns is the winner. Hitting that middle ground between modern and traditional, we can see why it appeals to a wide audience.

What do you think of Pinterest’s most popular home? Let us know in the comments below or join the conversation on Facebook and Twitter.