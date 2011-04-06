Pouf Seating

Over the past year I’ve seen many interiors with comfy-looking ottomans, especially Moroccan ones. There’s something about this seating alternative that I can’t get enough of. I first spotted an Indian-style one at a small shop in Calgary Edmonton last year, covered in brightly coloured embroidery, but I wasn’t sure how to bring it home. Since then I’ve become a fan of all sorts of poufs, also known as hassocks. (Lynda Reeves also spotted them at Elte this spring. Check out her picks covered in graphic flatweave dhurries.)

These white poufs add a laid-back feel in this pink and white living room.

John Derian, Jonathan Adler, and The Cross in Vancouver all carry similar versions, and they come in a wide range of colourful (and metallic!) hues.

Studio Rixxt in Amsterdam made this pouf with blankets from a secondhand shop — an old woolen blanket and a handmade crochet blanket. Talk about putting old items to good use! A nice option for blankets that may have worn areas.

I quite like knitted poufs, but I also like the look of this crocheted puff stitch pouf, also by Studio Rixxt. It would look very cute in a kid’s room. For sewers, Amy Butler has pouf patterns, and design*sponge has a great photo tutorial for sewing a gradient one.

Poufs can seem quite low compared to other seats, but here the chair and ottoman are on the same level.

Okay, so not everyone likes pink, but I love how Calypso St. Barth made pink look grown-up with these graphic rectangular ottomans. (More subdued shades are available for the first pouf and the chevron one, and the bottom two options are currently on sale.)

I’m not sure how sturdy a wicker one is for sitting, but this is an interesting use for a pouf, seen in artist and blogger Abby Hendrickson’s home. In our April 2011 issue, designer Git Gustavsson included a wicker one in her bedroom, too.

Combining poufs in different sizes and patterns can also be really fun. When the surface is flat enough, you can also use it to rest a tray.

This is the one I love the most. The teal with the colourful embroidery is so bohemian. While I would normally never go for pom-pom trim, I would make an exception for this one. And those slippers! How cute.

