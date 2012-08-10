Prada Style

My office mate Kai Ethier showed me this Prada video the other day, and it’s full of enviable design — both fashion and interior:

The video was directed by Roman Polanski and stars Ben Kingsley and Helena Bonham Carter.

The story of therapist and patient is simple enough, but the decor — oh, the decor! The desk lamps, carpets, fainting sofa and sconces are classic and timeless — just like Prada. I love the lavender and crimson number on Helena, too.

Video and photo credits:

Courtesy of YouTube