Prada Style
My office mate Kai Ethier showed me this Prada video the other day, and it’s full of enviable design — both fashion and interior:
The video was directed by Roman Polanski and stars Ben Kingsley and Helena Bonham Carter.
The story of therapist and patient is simple enough, but the decor — oh, the decor! The desk lamps, carpets, fainting sofa and sconces are classic and timeless — just like Prada. I love the lavender and crimson number on Helena, too.
