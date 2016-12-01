Top Kitchen Pendant Light Styles

Presented by





Lighting is often compared to the jewelry of a room. After all, choosing the right fixture can complete a space, taking it from dated to current instantly. Layering lighting is also key to giving a room a cosy, inviting look. That means combining ceiling fixtures, such as pendant lighting, chandeliers and track lighting, with wall sconces, floor lamps and table lamps — all on dimmers, of course! When it comes to the kitchen, there are several pendant styles that regularly take pride of place above a kitchen island, sink or dining table. These five timeless looks, all available at Multiluminaire.ca and at Multi Luminaire stores in Ottawa and Quebec, bring a designer touch to a kitchen.

Aged Brass

These fixtures fit right into traditional kitchens, especially ones with classic white cabinets or more dramatic grey, navy, emerald or black kitchens. Frosted shades soften the glow, and the golden finish adds warmth. Hudson Valley Randolph pendant in Antique Brass (left). Hudson Valley Lambert pendant in Antique Brass.

Modern Farmhouse

Get the coveted look with a bell-shaped metal shade in a matte or glossy finish. Designs with cut-outs near the top allow light to shine both upward and downward, while shades with a single opening provide directional light suitable over a work surface or kitchen island. Eglo Priddy pendant in Black (left). Hudson Valley Lydney pendant in Gray.

Classic Schoolhouse

Honour the history of your home or nod to the past with a milky glass fixture. The heritage style, once found in classrooms, is a go-to both in kitchens and hallways. Hudson Valley Edison pendant in Old Bronze.

Bistro

Bring the café vibe home with polished- or brushed-silver pendants. The industrial style also fits right into chef’s-style kitchens or homes with a nautical look. Consider a pair to frame a kitchen island perfectly. Elk Chadwick pendant in Brushed Silver.

Contemporary

For a sleek, modern kitchen, consider a pared-back silhouette in a neutral hue. The large scale makes a statement whether the domes are used above a dining table or an island. Eglo Coretto pendant in White (left). Création Nova Domo pendant in Grey.

Find more popular light fixtures online at multiluminaire.ca, including pendants with exposed bulbs, glass funnel shades and linen shades. Multi Luminaire offers free shipping to addresses in Canada for online orders over $100, too!