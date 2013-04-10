Quaint Quebec City

My partner Andrew and I recently spent a long weekend in Quebec City. I’ve travelled to Montreal a few times, so was expecting a similar vibe in Quebec City. We were happily surprised just how beautiful and rich in history the city was. In my opinion, it’s the closest thing Canada has to an authentic European city, and I highly recommend a visit. One piece of advice though — I’ve never experienced colder temperatures in my life! Good boots and snow pants (yes, snow pants) are a must in the winter months.

We stayed at a quaint boutique hotel called Maison du Fort right in the heart of Old Quebec, with an amazing view of the St. Lawrence River and majestic Chateau Laurier.

The trip was for my birthday, so most things were a surprise, including the incredible room Andrew booked. And just like every time we’ve travelled in the past, the first thing I do — before we even unpack — is stage a little impromptu photo shoot of the room.

The walls were clad in century-old stone and original mouldings. Natural light flooded in thanks to the large windows.

I fell in love with these windows and swear I’ll live somewhere with something similar one day. Beautiful and practical, the solid panel shutters tuck away into the deep widow bay when not in use.

The hardware was just as beautiful. Many new builds replicate this historical style, but nothing is more striking than the original!

I have to admit, the bed was a little too ornate for my liking — you can get a sense of it in this photo — but if I’m ever going to sleep in a turned four-poster with floral bedding, it might as well be in the old city of Quebec.

Every detail of the room was worth photographing, including the intricate grates that covered the water heating unit.

I even fell in love with the hotel’s front door. This dusty rose shade may seem out of place in most Canadian cities, but looks warm and inviting next to the cool tones of the brick (and snow!)

Photo credits:

1-6. Joel Bray