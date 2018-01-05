On Our Radar For 2018: Scandinavian Art

H&H chats with art curator and consultant Kristen Hinder on why Scandinavian art deserves a spot in our homes this year.

A Canadian expat now based in Sweden, Kristen brings her exhibition, Nordic Stories, to Studio B Home in Toronto for its North American debut. A showcase of six Scandinavian artists, this show is the first step for the contemporary art platform in initiating cultural exchange between Canada and the Nordic countries, a long-term goal for Kirsten. “I think North Americans have a strong sense of what the Scandinavian aesthetic is. However, fine art hasn’t yet managed to establish a strong toehold in the North American market in the way that Nordic architecture, furniture design and interiors have,” says Kirsten. Read on to see some of Kristen’s favorite pieces from the exhibit.

Artwork: Wilderness VI by Inka & Niclas Lindergård

About: “Inka & Niclas Lindergård of Finland and Sweden are a married couple who take images from around the world and then set up scenarios. The work is performed in the moment when the image is captured, they don’t manipulate it after the fact in Photoshop. It can take up to a couple of weeks to set up — I don’t know many other photographers working that way.“

Best For: Any home — they are easy to love and easy to place!

Artwork: Untitled VII by Jesper Dyrehauge

About: “Danish artist Jesper Dyrehauge’s paintings can be described as minimalist. And yet somewhere along the way, they surrender a strict, controlled expression in favor of playful unpredictability. Instead of a paintbrush, the artist uses the butt of a carrot to create a stamping pattern. The combination of the natural canvas and this organic tool makes this piece very personal and gives it a lot of character. It’s playful and warm, yet has a great minimalist aesthetic. I think that there is a refreshingly human quality in these works — they are unpretentious and relatable.”

Best For: Adding a playful, organic quality to spaces

Artwork: 3:5 by Ida Persson

Location: Sweden

About: “Swedish artist Ida’s bold, three-dimensional artworks are impressive, both in terms of their scale (they are almost 9 feet tall!) and due to the complexity of their technical execution. It is hard not to fall in love with these meticulous architectural compositions and their beautiful monochromatic palettes.”

Best For: Spaces with tall ceilings.

The six participating artists in Nordic Stories are: Inka Lindergård and Niclas Holmström, Ida Persson, Ditte Knus Tønnesen, Petra Lindholm, Jesper Dyrehauge, and Ditte Ejlerskov. The exhibition is currently on view until the end of January.