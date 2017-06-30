Is This Vancouver Mansion Worth $63 Million?

Philanthropists Joseph and Rosalie Segal have listed their waterfront mansion on Belmont Avenue — otherwise known as Vancouver’s Billionaires’ Row. Their asking price? An impressive $63 million. Sotheby’s International Realty Canada claims the asking price is the highest ever for a residential home in Vancouver.

The 21,000-square-foot property features five bedrooms and 12 bathrooms, and sits on a 1.3-acre lot right above the beach. With expansive views of downtown Vancouver and the mountains across the bay, there’s as much to see outside as there is to explore within. Potential buyers can expect a double-height foyer, indoor luxury pool, and a six-car garage.

Despite the hefty price tag of the jaw-dropping manor, Joseph says he’s in no hurry to sell. “I want someone who will respect and treasure it,” the 92-year-old told the Financial Post.